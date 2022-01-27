Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 2,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, decreased their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

