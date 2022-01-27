Zacks: Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.91.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,603 shares of company stock valued at $15,510,985 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,058.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,883,000 after acquiring an additional 330,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

