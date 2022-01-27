Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 564 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,208 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

