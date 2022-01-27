Barings LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

ZS opened at $226.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.21. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

