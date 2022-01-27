Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.402-1.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of -16.06.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.56.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.