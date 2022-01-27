Furucombo Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $435,860.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.87 or 0.06707173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,675.01 or 0.99756111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

