NextDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $300,221.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $300,221.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,260,252,518 coins and its circulating supply is 2,220,020,408 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

