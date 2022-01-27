Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

