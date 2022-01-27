Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $268.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

