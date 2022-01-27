Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 70,142 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.