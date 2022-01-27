American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,067 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $175.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

