Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $37,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

NYSE:SMG opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average is $158.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

