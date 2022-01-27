Comparing Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Augusta Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.75 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -1.09 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 83.39%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92% Augusta Gold N/A N/A -256.13%

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

