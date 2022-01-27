Colefax Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:CFX opened at GBX 683 ($9.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 694.50 ($9.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 613.93.
About Colefax Group
