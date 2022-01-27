Colefax Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CFX opened at GBX 683 ($9.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 694.50 ($9.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 613.93.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

