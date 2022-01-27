A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.105-$4.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

