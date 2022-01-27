DHT Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

DHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $4.88 on Thursday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $833.49 million, a P/E ratio of -244.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.