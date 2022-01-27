Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

