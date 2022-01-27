PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

