DA Davidson Weighs in on Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE CBU opened at $71.68 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

