Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

