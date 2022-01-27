FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $603.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

