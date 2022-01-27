Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 430.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $1,128,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $872,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 96.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $258,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $181.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.63. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

