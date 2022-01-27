Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

