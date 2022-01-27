193,773 Shares in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

NASDAQ EAST opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%. The company had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

Eastside Distilling Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.