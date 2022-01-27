Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 221.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,596 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.