CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 7.5%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 2,021,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,134,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

CytoDyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

