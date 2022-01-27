BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading Up 23.1%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BR Malls Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get BR Malls Participações alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.91.

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.