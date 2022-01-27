Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 31,824,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 13,545,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £2.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.90.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

