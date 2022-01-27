Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading 1.7% Higher

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.80 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.20). Approximately 218,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 211,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.28. The stock has a market cap of £11.81 million and a P/E ratio of 29.50.

Get Coral Products alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($14,166.22).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.