EAM Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 2.75% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $100.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $38,149.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James E. Barnes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,009 shares of company stock valued at $121,536 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SigmaTron International Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.