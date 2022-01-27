Geode Capital Management LLC Has $494.98 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Hershey worth $494,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $194.13 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

