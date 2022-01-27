Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 24,676 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,215,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Kinder Morgan worth $570,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

