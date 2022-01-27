Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

