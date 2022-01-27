CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD opened at $160.94 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,785 shares of company stock worth $33,475,655. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

