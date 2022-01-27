Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.