Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 57,280 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1,072.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,995,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 160,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 735,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

DISH Network stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

