Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 103,623 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 103,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GTES opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

