DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.