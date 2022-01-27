Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Universal Health Services by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

