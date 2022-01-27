Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

