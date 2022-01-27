Brokers Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.55 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,520,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

