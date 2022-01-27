Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.74-2.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.