Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

