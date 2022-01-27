Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of AFRM opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion and a PE ratio of -17.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

