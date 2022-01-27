Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Navient Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

