Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45.

HLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.28. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $85.05 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.