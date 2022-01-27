Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CACI. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

NYSE:CACI opened at $265.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

