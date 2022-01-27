Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day moving average of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

