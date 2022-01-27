Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

NYSE:FC opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $637.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.