Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 568 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $219.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

